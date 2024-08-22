Bomb alert in Londonderry city over as security forces dub it an 'elaborate hoax'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bomb alert in Londonderry has now been declared over, about seven hours after it began.

The security alert was at the Skeoge Link Road in the far north-west of the city.

Shortly before 1pm this afternoon it was reported that a suspicious object had been found near a roundabout there.

The PSNI said: “Officers attended and a number of roads were closed as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax.

"The object has been taken away for further forensic examination and all roads have re-opened.

"An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 658 22/08/24.