Boris Johnson’s stance on SAS allegations at odds with approach to Troubles legacy: IVU

The Prime Minister made the comment while responding to calls for an inquiry into claims that SAS troops unlawfully killed detainees in Afghanistan.

However, the government has faced severe criticism, particularly in Northern Ireland, for pressing ahead with new legislation that would end all Trouble-related prosecutions.

Most victims groups and all of the main political parties in NI have spoken out against the proposals contained in the new NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soldiers operate a security cordon on the Ballygawley to Omagh road in August 1988 after three IRA members were shot dead by the SAS. Photo: Pacemaker Belfast

In the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Johnson was asked about the BBC Panorama investigation which reportedly uncovered 54 suspicious killings carried out by one British SAS unit on a six-month tour of Afghanistan in 2010-11.

“It’s a long-standing practice, I think accepted on both sides of this House, that we do not comment on Special Forces, and that does not mean that we in any way accept the factual accuracy of the claims to which he has eluded,” Mr Johnson said.

“On the other hand, nor does it mean that anybody who serves in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces is above the law,” he added.

IVU spokesman Kenny Donaldson said although the full facts of the Panorama allegations are not yet know, if any criminal wrongdoing has occurred then it should be dealt with and anyone found guilty punished accordingly.

“What we can certainly comment more fully upon is the remarks made by the Prime Minister when responding to a SNP MP. He rightly was not drawn upon the specifics of the allegations but more so was entirely correct when making the telling remark that ‘no one who serves in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces is above the law.’

“Yet we have before us a Legacy Bill which will have the impact of airbrushing away crimes perpetrated over the course of the Northern Ireland Troubles – predominantly by Irish Republican terrorists, but also significantly by loyalist terrorists and there are also evident cases of criminal-based wrongdoing by individual members of the security forces”.