Boutcher says Londonderry disorder is ‘blatant sectarian violence’

Disturbances in Londonderry have been branded “blatant sectarian violence” by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher. Picture date: Thursday June 12, 2025.

Disturbances in Londonderry have been branded "blatant sectarian violence" by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher .

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fourteen officers were injured, some requiring hospital treatment, following a second night of unrest in the Nailors Row area of the city on Tuesday where police were attacked with petrol bombs, fireworks and masonry for several hours.

Mr Boutcher has said there will be "consequences for those involved", adding he would be seeking the "strongest custodial sentences for those involved in the recent disorder across Northern Ireland ".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said police discharged one baton round in Derry during the disturbances, striking a rioter running towards the police line with lit petrol bombs, who has since been arrested.

Eleven arrests were made, eight male teenagers aged between 14 and 17 and three men aged, 29, 30 and 47 years old.

Each of the teenagers and two of the males, aged 29 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

The 47-year-old was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting riot.

They all remain in custody.

The PSNI said calm was restored to the area at around 1am .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Boutcher said: "The scenes we have witnessed last night must be condemned in the strongest terms possible.

"This was blatant sectarian violence, plain and simple, and there is absolutely no justification for it in our society.

"These behaviours are criminal plain and simple, we will not accept them and will pursue those responsible with the full force of the law.

"Once again our courageous and dedicated officers have put themselves in harm's way to protect the local community in Derry/ Londonderry and I want to pay the highest tribute to every single one of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Fourteen brave officers were injured during the disorder last night, we all owe these officers a huge debt of thanks for what they do, they continue to display unwavering professionalism, courage, restraint and resolve.

"Those incredible officers made 11 arrests last night and I can promise that we will continue to arrest and prosecute those responsible, there will be consequences to those involved, we will not stand by and allow people to attack our society."

The Chief Constable said valuable police resources are being diverted to deal with "mindless thuggery".

He added: "This behaviour is shameful and will have been terrifying for residents, I am aware of older residents living in the immediate area who were massively traumatised by this disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I appeal to all our political representatives and anyone with influence in the area to stand up and condemn and stop this mindless violence.

"I strongly urge anyone who was involved in the rioting and disorder over the last two nights to see sense and think long and hard about their actions, its impact and the consequences for you and you community. It needs to stop now.

"I will be seeking the strongest custodial sentences for those involved in the recent disorder across Northern Ireland .

"There is no place for this in society and there must be the harshest consequences."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Boutcher added: "I want everyone to be assured that we are working tirelessly to identify those responsible, we will prosecute those involved.

"We are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage of the disorder, and I invite anyone who has information, or who can help identify those responsible, is asked to contact police on 101.

"Images of those involved will be released so that they can be identified and when convicted of these crimes their images will also be released to the public.