Gregory Wallace, 50, claims the haul seized after armed police took him to the ground at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn, Co Antrim on February 22 was for playing airsoft games.

Follow-up searches at his home led to the seizure of another 20 suspected firearms, including rifles and shotguns.

As a bail hearing resumed at the High Court yesterday, Lord Justice Maguire asked if the guns could be assembled and brought to him for inspection.

Lisburn's Bow Street Mall.

Prosecution counsel revealed that police have sent 15 of the guns for forensic testing.

But the judge requested photographs of the alleged arsenal to be taken and compiled into a dossier for scrutiny.

“It may be what we are dealing with is a lot less serious than it first appears, or that may not be the case,” he said.

Wallace, of Howard Place in Lisburn, is accused of a series of weapon offences in connection with the incident at the shopping centre.

A previous court heard police were alerted that a topless man with a knife and gun in his waistband had confronted staff in a coffee shop.

Officers tackled Wallace amid fears that he posed an immediate danger to himself and other members of the public.

He allegedly stated that he was a soldier, Covid-19 was his enemy, and he was prepared to die.

A large hunting knife and loaded air pistol were taken from him, according to the prosecution, along with a sports bag containing a smoke grenade, handgun and another pistol.

Police then discovered an assortment of suspected weaponry, pellets and magazines at his home.

Wallace faces a total of 10 charges, including carrying a firearm or imitation in public and possessing a handgun with intent to cause fear of violence, having a bladed article, and theft of a bottle of Southern Comfort alcohol from Tesco.

Adjourning the bail application, Lord Justice Maguire confirmed that he wants a full medical report and a chance to examine the seized items.

“I’m not somebody who has air guns or similar weapons, and I haven’t participated in games involving them,” he pointed out.

“But a firearms trained group of police officers had to go out and deal with this man in a public place in front of children and adults when he appeared (partially) naked.