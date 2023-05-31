Boy aged 12 injured in sectarian attack condemned by police in Londonderry as a 'nasty assault'

News you can trust since 1737
​Police have described an attack on a 12-year-old boy in Londonderry as a “nasty assault,” and said the incident is being treated as sectarian.
By Mark Rainey
Published 31st May 2023, 17:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:42 BST

The PSNI said they received a report that three males and one female – all young teenagers – assulted the boy in the vicinity of the city walls at The Fountain around 1.10pm on Monday.​

One of these males is said to have kicked the victim on the leg and punched him on the face.

Police said a member of the public intervened by shouting and the assailants ran off towards Bishop Street. The boy has been treated in hospital for injuries including a concussion.

One of the high barriers around houses in the Fountain Estate in LondonderryOne of the high barriers around houses in the Fountain Estate in Londonderry
Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed.

"This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone whocan assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1061 of 29/05/23.”Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said that young people “should not live in fear in their own city,” and added: “Sectarianism and sectarian-motivated violence have no place in Derry and Northern Ireland.

“It’s up to us as a society to foster reconciliation, bridge divisions, and build understanding based on respect between our communities at a young age."

Derry & Strabane mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy has condemned what she called a “brutal attack on a young boy”.