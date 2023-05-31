Boy aged 12 injured in sectarian attack condemned by police in Londonderry as a 'nasty assault'
The PSNI said they received a report that three males and one female – all young teenagers – assulted the boy in the vicinity of the city walls at The Fountain around 1.10pm on Monday.
One of these males is said to have kicked the victim on the leg and punched him on the face.
Police said a member of the public intervened by shouting and the assailants ran off towards Bishop Street. The boy has been treated in hospital for injuries including a concussion.
Inspector Michael Gahan said: "This was a nasty assault which has left the victim understandably distressed.
"This assault is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime and we encourage anyone whocan assist with our enquiries to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1061 of 29/05/23.”Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said that young people “should not live in fear in their own city,” and added: “Sectarianism and sectarian-motivated violence have no place in Derry and Northern Ireland.
“It’s up to us as a society to foster reconciliation, bridge divisions, and build understanding based on respect between our communities at a young age."
Derry & Strabane mayor Councillor Sandra Duffy has condemned what she called a “brutal attack on a young boy”.