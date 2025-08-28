Boy aged 12 is charged following racist attack on house in south Belfast's Village district

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 28th Aug 2025, 19:25 BST
A 12-year-old boy and an 18-year-old have been charged with riotous behaviour after a family was targeted in a racially-motivated attack on a property in south Belfast.

Police have appealed for information about the incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The PSNI said at approximately 12.40am , police received a report of a disturbance in the area of Donegall Avenue.

A property came under attack and residents were injured by a group of young people.

The PSNI said two people were charged over the attackplaceholder image
Two people, aged 12 and 18 years old were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

They have since been charged. The 12-year-old is due to appear at Belfast Youth Court on September 22.

An 18-year-old man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on September 25.

South Belfast District Commander Superintendent Finola Dornan said: "This incident was exceptionally serious involving the targeting of a family in their own home, motivated by racial hatred.

"Our officers acted quickly and effectively, making two arrests, however the ages of those involved are of particular concern."

She added: "Racist intimidation and targeting is completely unacceptable.

"I would like to reassure the entire local community that we will continue to be visible so as to prevent and detect offending of this nature, holding those responsible to account through the courts.

"We will carry out a full and thorough investigation to identify all those responsible.

"This behaviour does not reflect the people of the local area.

"No family should have to go through this and the harm is felt by everyone in the community."

Anyone who has any information any information, CCTV or other footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 30 28/08/25.

