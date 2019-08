A boy has found a gun close to Lagan Valley Island in Lisburn.

The discovery was made around 6.30pm on Thursday evening in Gregg Street, which is just a short walk from the headquarters of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council and yards from a number of houses.

Members of the public told the News Letter that the boy had found the weapon in grass close to a car park.

After the gun was found the police were informed and the area was sealed off by police.