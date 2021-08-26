Boy is hospitalised after gang beating at Newtownabbey train station

Whiteabbey train station

Police received a report that a 16-year-old boy had been waiting at the train station, when he was attacked “by up to 10 young people and knocked unconscious” at 9.30pm.

The PSNI said: “During the assault, he sustained a broken jaw, which subsequently required hospital treatment.

“Detectives are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed this incident, or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries, to call 101 quoting reference number 1117 of 23/08/21.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

More stories:

Click here: Sinn Fein boss Mary Lou McDonald heaps praise upon Martina Anderson after forcing her out of seat

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.