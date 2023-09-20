Boy of 14-years arrested on suspicion of arson after firework incidents where shop staff left badly shaken'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The youth was arrested yesterday, (Tuesday, 19th September), on suspicion of arson and throwing a firework.

After being interviewed he was released to be reported to the Youth Diversion Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday it was reported that ‘around 9.15pm, a fire was reported at retail premises in the Stewartstown Road area’ on Monday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

‘Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

‘At this time, it has been reported that a teenage boy threw a lit firework into the premises which ignited under the till, causing damage to stock and electrical equipment.

‘Thankfully, none of the staff who were present reported any serious injuries, however, they have been left badly shaken’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement adds that a short time later ‘a report was received that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus in the Stewartstown Road area’.