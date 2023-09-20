News you can trust since 1737
Boy of 14-years arrested on suspicion of arson after firework incidents where shop staff left badly shaken'

Police investigating a fire at retail premises in the Stewartstown Road area yesterday (Monday, 18th September) have arrested a 14-year-old boy.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST
The youth was arrested yesterday, (Tuesday, 19th September), on suspicion of arson and throwing a firework.

After being interviewed he was released to be reported to the Youth Diversion Officer.

Yesterday it was reported that ‘around 9.15pm, a fire was reported at retail premises in the Stewartstown Road area’ on Monday.

PSNIPSNI
‘Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.

‘At this time, it has been reported that a teenage boy threw a lit firework into the premises which ignited under the till, causing damage to stock and electrical equipment.

‘Thankfully, none of the staff who were present reported any serious injuries, however, they have been left badly shaken’.

The statement adds that a short time later ‘a report was received that a lit firework was thrown in through the door of a Glider bus in the Stewartstown Road area’.

‘Enquiries remain ongoing to establish to extent of any damage caused or injuries sustained as a result of this reckless act.