Bradbury Place: Two men charged following a disturbance on Sunday morning, December 1

Police have charged two men following a disturbance in the Bradbury Place area of south Belfast on Sunday morning, 1st December.

One man, aged 44, was charged with four counts of assault on police, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A 23-year-old man was charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

They are both due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on December 23.