Brandished a knife and then spat at the police
A woman who brandished a knife in south Belfast and spat at police has been jailed for three months.
Madalina Hart, 27, behaved “erratically” during the incident where armed response officers were deployed, a judge was told.
A defence lawyer said she has led a chaotic lifestyle since being adopted as a child from an orphanage in Romania. Hart, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possessing a blade and assault on police.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a man phoned 999 on May 16 this year to report a woman was at a house on Ulsterville Avenue with a knife.
She continued to be aggressive when police arrived. Armed response officers then arrested her.
Defence barrister Sean Mullan told the court his client experienced a troubled upbringing since she was brought to Northern Ireland.
He detailed her mental health problems, as well as episodes of alcohol and drug misuse.
“She has been leading a chaotic lifestyle.... it’s a very sad case,” Mr Mullan added.
District Judge Fiona Bagnall ordered Hart to serve three months custody for the offences.