Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in the Co Antrim town, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and 5. Rainey was remanded in custody until July 6.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena. Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property was cordoned off by police last week. The discovery of remains came after extensive searches across Ballymena.

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared in court charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell between June 2 and June 5. Gordon was remanded into custody following the brief mention at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court. The court heard a bail application will be made next week on Tuesday June 20.

Ballymena Courthouse where Brandon John Rainey, 26, was charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell between June 2 and 5