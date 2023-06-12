News you can trust since 1737
Brandon John Rainey, 26, appears in court charged with murdering 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell in Ballymena.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 12th Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 12:11 BST

Brandon John Rainey, 26, from James Street in the Co Antrim town, appeared via video link at Ballymena Magistrates' Court, where he was charged with murdering Ms Mitchell between June 2 and 5. Rainey was remanded in custody until July 6.

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Detectives investigating her disappearance launched a murder inquiry on Sunday after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena. Forensic officers attended a flat in the James Street area of Ballymena on Sunday evening. The property was cordoned off by police last week. The discovery of remains came after extensive searches across Ballymena.

Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, appeared in court charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder of Ms Mitchell between June 2 and June 5. Gordon was remanded into custody following the brief mention at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court. The court heard a bail application will be made next week on Tuesday June 20.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centreChloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre
Ballymena Courthouse where Brandon John Rainey, 26, was charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell between June 2 and 5Ballymena Courthouse where Brandon John Rainey, 26, was charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell between June 2 and 5
Members of the public outside Ballymena Courthouse in Northern Ireland where Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena appeared in court in Co Antrim charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, also appeared in court charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murderMembers of the public outside Ballymena Courthouse in Northern Ireland where Brandon John Rainey, 26, of James Street in Ballymena appeared in court in Co Antrim charged with the murder of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell, who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday June 3 in Ballymena town centre. Ryan Johnston Gordon, 34, from Nursery Close, Ballymena, also appeared in court charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence around the alleged murder
