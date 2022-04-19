Brandon Lewis provokes backlash over ‘speeding ticket’ comparison with PM’s Covid fine

The NI Secretary made his controversial comment during a round of media appearances where he passionately defended Boris Johnson amid a clamour for the PM’s resignation.

Mr Johnson insisted he did not intentionally mislead Parliament with his earlier denials of rule-breaking parties at Downing Street, after MPs were granted a vote later this week on his alleged lying.

Mr Lewis told Sky News the PM was not the first No 10 incumbent to receive a penalty for a legal infringement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of the Conservative party Boris Johnson (right) with Secretary of State for NI Brandon Lewis. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

“I think we do see consistently, whether it is through parking fines or speeding fines, ministers of both parties over the years have been in that position,” he said.

A number of political figures expressed their disgust at Mr Lewis’s remarks on social media.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood later said: “It’s remarkable that the Secretary of State has the time to run around TV studios defending the indefensible behaviour of Boris Johnson”.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry said: “I fundamentally believe Boris Johnson should resign for both breaking the law on Covid regulations and for breaching the Ministerial Code.”

During one media interview on Tuesday, Brandon Lewis said other ministers, including former prime minister Sir Tony Blair, had received fixed-penalty notices (FPN) and remained in office.

“We’ve had prime ministers in the past who have received penalty notices, from what I can see, and also front bench ministers.

“I saw there was a parking notice that Tony Blair had once. We’ve seen front bench Labour ministers and, let’s be frank, Government ministers as well.”

He added: “You’ve asked me, can someone who sets the laws and the rules, can they also be someone who breaks the rules?

“That clearly has happened with a number of ministers over the years.”

Questioned about his choice of response on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Lewis replied: “I’m not in any way trying to equate a speeding ticket with the sacrifices people have made through Covid.”

Senior opposition MPs said there was a “massive difference” between a Covid FPN and a speeding ticket.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions, told ITV’s Lorraine programme: “I have never had anybody break down in front of me because they couldn’t drive at 35mph in a 30mph zone; I have had no end of people in tears – in real bits – about complying with rules that really, really hurt them.”

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the Northern Ireland Secretary’s response was an “insult to bereaved families and all those who made huge sacrifices while Johnson partied”.

Sir Tony’s former Downing Street press secretary, Alastair Campbell, labelled the defence “pathetic” and said Mr Lewis had his facts wrong.

“From the moment TB became PM, he wasn’t allowed to drive a car by his security people,” he tweeted.

“You’d have thought a Northern Ireland Secretary might know that.”

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas MP tweeted: “Oh spare us Brandon Lewis – have some self respect & stop trying to defend the PM.”

Speaking to Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast, Mr Lewis said the PM has been able to “rebuild trust” to “win the next election”.