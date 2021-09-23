Brandon Lewis rejects claims that Troubles proposals ‘cut off justice’

Brandon Lewis

In a written response to a letter from the Council of Europe’s Commissioner on Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic, NI Secretary Brandon Lewis said the government’s plans – which are widely viewed as an effective amnesty for Troubles-related offences – support “information recovery and reconciliation,” and comply “with international human rights obligations”.

In her letter, Ms Mijatovic said the UK Government should focus on “delivering justice across all communities without further delay.”

She added that the proposed legislation “effectively means that none of those involved in any serious violations will be held to account”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grainne Teggart of Amnesty UK said: “We welcome this intervention from Dunja Mijatovic which must be a wake-up call to government that the eyes of the international human rights community are on them.”

In his written response to Ms Mijatovic, Mr Lewis said: “In publishing our proposals... we were clear that these were intended not to represent a final position but rather to inform a process of engagement”.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.