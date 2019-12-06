Brazen thieves target ATM close to Antrim police station

Police in Antrim have launched an investigation after a digger was used to remove two ATM machines from a supermarket in the town.

The incident took place in Castle Way, close to Antrim PSNI station, shortly before 3am on Friday.

Google Streetview image of Castle Way in Antrim

Officers recovered the cash machines a few miles away in the Birch Hill Road area around 30 minutes later.

A digger on fire was also recovered at the scene of the theft.

Detective Inspector Richard Thornton said: “We received a report shortly after 3am that a digger had been used to steal an ATM unit housing two cash machines at a supermarket on Castle Way in the town, and the digger was on fire.

“The public is waking up to the news today that criminals have targeted a community where many rely on this vital resource, and I understand the concern of the public and the business community, and the impact this crime will have on the community and the business itself.

“I want to reassure the community we are doing all we can to catch the perpetrators, however, we also need your help and I would appeal to anyone has any information which may help our investigation to please get in touch with our detectives.”

DI Thornton said the police investigation is at an early stage and that detectives are working to establish if this incident is linked to others of a similar nature.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to owners of heavy plant machinery to ensure they do everything possible to secure and immobilise equipment. If the diggers cannot be stolen, these attacks cannot take place.

“I would also appeal to the public to report anything suspicious to us.”

DI Thornton added:“It is unusual to see a digger out on the roads in the evening or the middle of the night, so if you do see a digger on the road at these times and think something isn’t quite right, please contact us on the non-emergency number 101 and we can check this out.

“Also, if you see people or vehicles loitering in areas close to ATMs, particularly as some shops may be closed, or hear machinery late at night or in the early hours call us. If you think a crime is in progress please dial 999.

“In particular, if anyone has any information about this morning’s incident please call 101, and quote reference number 126 of 06/12/19.”

Information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “Yet again we awaken to the news of another disgraceful ATM attack on a retailer

“In these next few weeks in the run up to Christmas, we would repeat our call for all retailers and businesses who have external ATMs to be vigilant, particularly if they are near building sites with diggers.

“Retail NI would again urge building contractors to review the security of their sites.”

Mr Roberts added: “The criminal gangs behind these attacks need to be caught and put in jail for a very long time.

“If the general public have any information about these attacks they should contact the PSNI”