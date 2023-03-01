BREAKING - Two more men arrested in DCI John Caldwell attempted murder investigation
Detectives investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell from the PSNI's Major Investigation Team on Wednesday 22nd February at the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh have made two further arrests.
In a statement the PSNI said that a 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man was arrested in Belfast earlier today.
Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
The statement adds that two men, aged 47-years and 71-years also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in police custody at this time.