A polish national will serve four-and-a-half years in jail for killing a former police officer in his own home in Magherafelt, the PSNI have revealed today.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of Brian Coulter, who was found dead in his home in Magherafelt in October 2021 at age 62, said today that no sentence would ever be long enough for the crime.

Sebastian Adrian Nowak, aged 29, was sentenced today to nine years for manslaughter. He will serve 4½ years in prison, and the remainder on licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was sentenced today at Belfast Crown Court for the manslaughter of Brian Coulter.

A 29-year-old man will serve four-and-a-half years in jail for killing former police officer Brian Coulter (pictured) in his own home, in Magherfelt.

Nowak was also handed a six-month sentence for each of three further offences – common assault on the deceased’s sister, assault on police and obstructing police, which will be served concurrently.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said: “Brian’s sister called at the Sandy Braes address to visit her brother on 18th October 2021 but made a shocking discovery. It was a sight no family member should ever have to see. She found the body of her brother lying in his bedroom. It is believed that, as a result of Nowak’s action, Brian may have been dead in the property for up to five days.

“While she was in Brian’s home, his sister located a man in another room who was shouting so she fled the property and called police. She had the presence of mind to take a photograph on her phone of this man who ran from the scene. This man had been staying at Mr Coulter’s property from 13 October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers arrived within minutes and an extensive search got underway for the suspect aided by this image. The man was found a short time later in the Castledawson Road area.

“Nowak was uncooperative. Lashing out and resisting arrest, even providing a false name to police.

“What exactly happened that resulted in Brian’s death is known only to Nowak. His death was as a result of an unlawful act committed by Nowak. But what we do know is that such acts have irreversible consequences, for all. My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Brian Coulter’s family.

“Today, thanks to our dedicated team and working in partnership with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, the defendant has been held accountable for his actions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI also supplied a statement statement from Brian Coulter’s family.

“Brian was a much loved brother and father," it said. "We treasure our memories of him and miss him every day.

“Today’s sentencing brings us to the end of a long road. We wanted justice for Brian and this has been a very painful time for us.

“He died tragically and the lack of remorse shown by his attacker at every stage is disgraceful. No sentence would ever be long enough for taking another person’s life.