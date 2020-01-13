British Legion medals among items stolen in burglary

A Buckley Brooch - a unique style of poppy and British Legion medals were among some of the items stolen in a robbery in Co Armagh, say the PSNI.

Police have issued an appeal for information on the burglary which happened in Knockview Drive, Tandragee.

Buckley brooch

During the burglary a number of identifiable items were stolen including a Buckley Brooch which was a unique style of poppy, Royal British Legion medals, silver coins and pens which were all boxed and issued by Craigavon Borough Council.

The PSNI said: "Lurgan CID are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1619 of 09/01/20."

DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson slammed those behind the burglary which happened between 5.25pm and 7.30pm last Thursday January 9.

Alderman Wilson said: “This is another unfortunate criminal incident in Knockview Drive which follows the break-in at Spar in December and a similar incident in Knockview Drive last October.

"I am thinking at this time of the home owners who have returned to their property to find it ransacked and no doubt valuables stolen, this is a gross invasion of someone’s home and it is reprehensible.

“Forensic examinations of the property have taken place and I understand Police are actively investigating this crime and I also understand that there was no one in the house at the time which follows a pattern of thieves being opportunistic in their targets.

“I urge anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in Thursday evening between 5pm and 7pm to contact the PSNI and pass on any snippet of information which may assist in tracking down those behind this criminality.”