Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information following a reported hijacking in the city centre in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 25th October

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information following a reported hijacking in the city centre in the early hours of Saturday (October 25).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said the incident occurred at around 3.50am, when a delivery driver parked his white Vauxhall Agila on Donegall Place and stepped out, leaving his partner and their young baby inside.

“Two men approached the vehicle on foot, and one got into the driver’s seat and drove off,” the Detective Sergeant explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The second man appeared to try to intervene but was unsuccessful.

“A short distance away, near Fountain Lane, the driver stopped, held what the woman believed to be a broken bottle or piece of glass to the baby’s head, and ordered her to get out of the car. When she complied, he drove off towards City Hall and Chichester Street. The vehicle was later recovered in Upper Stanfield Street.”

Detective Sergeant McVeagh described the incident as “an absolutely shocking and extremely distressing ordeal” for the victims, who were left shaken but not physically injured.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage is urged to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 211 25/10/25.