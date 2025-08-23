Brother of Belfast stabbing victim appears in court charged with his murder

A man has been charged with the murder of Shane Lowry on August 21, who died on Thursday evening following a stabbing incident.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his brother in west Belfast .

Martin Lowry , 32, of no fixed abode, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old also faces a charge of being in possession of a knife.

Police previously said Mr Lowry, who was aged in his 30s, was stabbed in the Mulberry Park area of Dunmurry.

A PSNI constable told the Lisburn court that she could connect the accused to the charges.

Lowry spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

There was no application for bail.

It was confirmed to Judge Eamonn King that the victim is the accused's brother.

Lowry was remanded into custody and will appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on September 15 .

A large police cordon remained in place in Mulberry Park and a number of surrounding streets on Friday.

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker said there was shock and sadness in the local community after the death.