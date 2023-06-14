Brother of murdered 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell thanks community as hundreds attend vigil in Ballymena

The vigil in King George’s Park, Ballymena, was attended by Ms Mitchell’s older brother Phillip Mitchell, who thanked the police and wider community for their help and support for his sister.

“I would also like to thank the rescue service for everything they have done to help my wee sister and I would also like to thank the police, the forensics, the CID for everything they have done and are still doing for my wee sister,” he said.

“I would like to say thank you to anyone who left flowers for Chloe down at the wee garden, I’m sure most of you have seen today.

Chloe Mitchell's brother Phillip at a vigil in Ballymena. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“Mainly, I would like to thank just the whole Ballymena community and further afield for everything they have done it is really much appreciated. And from my mum and dad, well, what can I say?”

Ms Mitchell is survived by her parents, two older sisters and two older brothers.

The vigil heard that she loved to make memories and had the “most contagious laugh”.

Pink and white balloons were released in remembrance of Ms Mitchell and a book of condolence was signed by some of the hundreds of mourners who attended.

One of the balloons made for Chloe Mitchell's vigil. Picture Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

Ms Mitchell was last seen on CCTV in the James Street area of Ballymena in the early hours of June 3.

A huge search operation was launched, with Community Rescue Service volunteers scouring steep banks around the River Braid.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were found in Ballymena.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell’s murder while a second has been charged with assisting an offender.

Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. The 21-year-old went missing in her home then Ballymena 2 June. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of suspected human remains. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

When they appeared in court on June 12, counsel for both defendants cited “significant mental health” difficulties.

A vigil was also held in Belfast for Ms Mitchell which called for an end to gender-based violence.

Mourners gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday evening to pay their respects to Ms Mitchell and advocate for women’s safety.

Representatives from Women’s Aid and social feminist movement Rosa held banners and signs saying “End violence against women and girls now”.

Balloons released for Chloe. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Family members of Natalie McNally, who was murdered in December 2022 when she was 15 weeks’ pregnant, were also present.

The crowd chanted: “When women’s lives are under attack, stand up, fight back.”

A minute’s silence was then held.

Several speakers highlighted the fact Ms Mitchell is the 18th woman to be killed in Northern Ireland since 2020.

Sonya McMullan, regional services manager for Women’s Aid, said there is an incident of domestic abuse every 16 minutes in Northern Ireland and called on politicians to return to work to take action against gendered violence.

“We’ve some of the highest rates (of domestic violence) in the UK and some of the highest rates of femicide or domestic homicide in the whole of Europe per head of population, so it’s simply not good enough,” she said.

Phillip Mitchell speaking at the vigil. Picture Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press