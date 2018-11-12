Brothers to face trial over 41 sex offence charges

Two Belfast brothers are to stand trial in the new year on a total of 41 sex offences allegedly committed against the same boy on differing dates between July 1987 and June 1994.

As the charges were put to 48-year-old Gavin Cuthbert and his 53-year-old brother Mark Tweed Cuthbert, originally from the east of the city, they each denied them.

Initially a single charge of gross indecency with or towards a child between July 1987 and July 1988 was put to the younger Cuthbert, who replied: “Not guilty”. The court clerk then put a series of “similar charges” to him, which he also denied.

The same procedure was repeated with regard to a charge of indecent assault on a male. Again Gavin Cuthbert denied the offence, and again pleaded not guilty to a number of other indecent assault chages, before finally denying two separate charges of buggery with a boy under 16 between July 1988 and June 1992.

His brother Mark initially denied a charge of indecent assault on a male between July 1990 and June 1992, before also pleading not guilty to a series of other ‘similar charges’. He then also denied gross indecency with or towards a child, between the same dates, as well as a number of other such offences.

In addition he pleaded not guilty to two separate charges of attempted buggery between July 1993 and June the following year.

Both brothers were remanded back into custody.