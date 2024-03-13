Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Campbell, 34, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, admitted the murder as well as a second charge of attempting to prevent the burial of a body.

A judge at Belfast Crown Court said the murder of Mr Reynolds was “brutal in the extreme, relentless and merciless”.

A second man, Robert Fulton, 70, of Brickhill Park, Newtownabbey, was given a sentence of two years and four months for assisting in the disposal of a body.

Roy Reynolds' body was placed in the boot of a car and taken to North Woodburn Reservoir, near Carrickfergus, where it was later discovered in shallow water

Mr Reynolds, who was 54, was beaten and stabbed at a flat in Rathcoole in March 2022. The court heard he had suffered more than 100 injuries.

His body was placed in the boot of a car and taken to North Woodburn Reservoir, near Carrickfergus, where it was later discovered in shallow water.

Setting out the background to the case, Mr Justice O’Hara said Mr Reynolds had gone to Campbell’s flat on the evening of March 27 2022 for drinks.

The next morning a neighbour phoned police to say he had seen Campbell dragging a naked body to a silver car and putting it into the boot. The car was owned by Fulton.

When police stopped the car in Newtownabbey, Campbell, who was in the vehicle with Fulton, had blood on his face.

The judge said officers later received a call to say Mr Reynolds’ body had been found in the reservoir.

When police recovered the body, it was naked from the waist up and Mr Reynolds’ trousers and underwear had been pulled down to his ankles.

Mr Justice O’Hara said it was evident that Mr Reynolds had been murdered in Campbell’s flat where police had discovered substantial blood staining.

A press conference outside court today after Michael Campbell, 34, was jailed for a minimum of 21 years for the murder of Roy Reynolds in 2022

He said a post-mortem examination showed Mr Reynolds had suffered more than 100 injuries, including injuries consistent with the use of a knife, punches and blows from another weapon.

The judge said the severity of the injuries indicated the victim was dead before he was placed in the water.

During police interviews, Campbell gave differing accounts of what had happened, but the judge said Fulton’s version of events had been accepted by police as being close to the truth.

Referring to victim impact statements he had received from Mr Reynolds’ family, the judge said “It is clear from them how much he is loved and missed by his family and friends.

Flowers laid at the scene where the the body of Roy Reynolds was found at Woodburn Reservoir in Carrickfergus in 2022

“The shock of his murder, especially the brutality of it, has made all of their lives so much harder than before.

“A major extra element of distress and grief has been caused by the way in which Mr Reynolds’ body was treated.

“It is one thing to lose a family member to murder, it is worse again, a lot worse, when the body is taken in the boot of a car and dumped in water.”

Sentencing the two men, Mr Justice O’Hara said: “Campbell’s murder of Mr Reynolds was brutal in the extreme, relentless and merciless.

“It was made worse, many times worse, by what was done by Campbell to Mr Reynolds’ body after he was killed.”

He said Campbell must serve at least 21 years before he can be considered for release.

The judge said Fulton could be treated differently because he was not involved in the murder and had shown remorse.

He was given a total sentence of two years and four months but the judge said that, due to time already served, Fulton will not be required to return to prison.

‘Senseless attack’

A representative of the Public Prosecution Service said she hoped that the sentencing of two men over the murder of Roy Reynolds would bring “some small sense of comfort” to the victim’s family.

PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Mairead Lavery said: “(Michael) Campbell subjected Mr Reynolds to a ferociously violent and senseless attack, inflicting a horrific catalogue of more than 100 individual injuries.

“After the murder he called (Robert) Fulton who agreed to drive him to the reservoir where Campbell attempted to conceal Mr Reynolds’ body by attaching his remains to a cement block and putting his body in the water.

“Had his remains not been discovered hours later by a member of the public, these callous actions could have robbed his family of a burial.

“The prosecution team in the PPS Serious Crime Unit worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who had carried out a thorough investigation, to bring Campbell and his co-accused before the court and build a strong case against both defendants resulting in guilty pleas.

“Mr Reynolds was much-loved and his loss in these most painful circumstances have left a terrible void in the lives of his family and friends.

“I want to thank Mr Reynolds’ loved ones for their dignity throughout these proceedings. I hope that the conclusion of this case will bring some small sense of comfort as they attempt to rebuild their lives without him.”

Family left heartbroken

A PSNI detective said Roy Reynolds had died in a “horrific attack”.

Speaking following the sentencing of two men over the murder of Mr Reynolds, Detective Inspector Sean Armstrong said: “There’s no comprehending, and certainly no justification for this tragic event.

“Roy, who was aged 54, had his life taken in a horrific attack – a murder made even more disturbing by the callous way in which the two subsequently disposed of his body.

“This was the most brutal and senseless loss of a life.

“Today, working in partnership with the Public Prosecution Service and thanks to the support of members of the public, the two defendants have been held accountable.

“I know that Roy’s loving family have understandably been left broken-hearted, and my thoughts, and that of our team, remain with them.

“Roy was a much-loved father and grandfather, a brother and an uncle. And, while no words can take away their pain, I’m keen to acknowledge the strength, dignity and patience they have shown throughout the criminal justice process.”

‘Unimaginable tragedy’

The family of murder victim Roy Reynolds said they had found themselves “in the midst of an unimaginable tragedy”.

In a statement, Eric McCully, Mr Reynolds’ brother-in-law said: “Our beloved Roy Reynolds, affectionately known as Fobby, was taken from us far too soon.

“As we grapple with grief, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by our side during this harrowing time.”

He added: “Fobby was more than a name; he was a cherished brother, father, and grandfather.

“His twin sister, Maggie, shares our grief, as do his brother Phillip and sisters Samantha, Joanne and Donna.