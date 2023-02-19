The PSNI said that the victim, aged in his 30s, then managed to reach a housing development on the north-eastern edge of the town to raise the alarm.

The drama began when three masked men forced a man into a car from outside a property in the Richmond Drive area of the town.

Richmond Drive is a neighbourhood of terraced homes and bungalows, bedecked with loyalist flags.

Something like a hood was placed over the man’s head before he was bundled into the vehicle.

He was then driven a short journey to an area close to the Cloyfin Road and was ordered to get out of the car.

He was then shot four times, wounding him in his left knee and ankle, and right calf.

The suspects then fled the scene.

Entrance to Richmond Park, Coleraine

The PSNI said: “The victim managed to make his way to the Drumadragh area where he raised the alarm for help. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Richmond Drive and Drumadragh areas on Saturday, February 18, between 9pm and 11pm, and who noticed anything suspicious, or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage that could help with our investigation to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2052 of 18/02/23.

“A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/