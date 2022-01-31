Bungalow fire being treated as suspicious

The bungalow was completely gutted in the blaze, which, due to the property being in a remote location, was only reported to police shortly after 9am yesterday morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the fire which is being treated as suspicious at this time.”

Councillor Helena Dallat O’Driscoll from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said: “I would like to express my concern following a fire in the Brone Park area of rural Garvagh that has destroyed the property of an elderly woman.

“Of course, I am very relieved that the owner of this property was not present at the time of the fire but my sympathies are with her as the loss of her property will no doubt be deeply distressing.

“The fact that the PSNI has now confirmed they are treating this as suspicious is very worrying and will come as a shock to those in the local community. I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the PSNI with their inquiries.