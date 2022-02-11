Burglar puts knife to woman’s throat after two criminals confront pair of women in apartment

Police have launched an investigation

Detectives are appealing for information following the aggravated burglary in south Belfast on Thursday 10 February.

Detective Sergeant Young said: “Police received a report that at approximately 5.30am, two men, one armed with a knife, gained access to an apartment in the University Street area of the city and threatened the two female occupants.

“One man held a knife to one of the women’s throats before demanding that she hand over money. The pair searched the apartment before making off with a sum of cash and a watch.

“The women were unharmed during this incident however have been left badly shaken by their ordeal.”

Local SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said: “My thoughts are with the victims of this horrendous incident who are understandably badly shaken after one had a knife held to her throat while their home was ransacked. This is an area with many students and families, and an armed burglary of this nature is very concerning.” He added: “I can also only imagine the fear it would have caused to the two women in this apartment.