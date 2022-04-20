Burglary: Householders phone police after hearing someone in their property at 5.20am

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary in south Belfast.

Sergeant Rice said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.20am of a burglary in the Cranmore Avenue area.

“It was reported the occupants of a property heard someone in their home and contacted police.

Police are appealing for information.

“Officers checked the property and no one was present, however, it is believed access was gained via a window.

“Searches in the area also uncovered a number of items, including a bicycle from a nearby shed.

“A short time later a male was arrested in the area on suspicion of two counts of burglary and suspicion of two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug.