Burglary victim, 80s, threatened with iron bar

The PSNI are appealing for inormation.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary of a property on the Glen Road, west Belfast last night, Saturday November 27th.”

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “It was reported around 6.30pm that entry had been gained to the victim – who is in their 80s, home, by three men who demanded money. One of the men was carrying an iron bar.

“A sum of money was taken before the men left the scene. Thankfully the victim was not hurt or injured during their ordeal.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnesses any suspicious activity in the area last night or who may have information of this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1556 27/11/21.