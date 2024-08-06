Terror victims are to hold their own commemoration in Newcastle next week - after the Burrendale hotel in Newcastle ignored requests to meet them regarding its plans to host a commemoration event for a leading IRA man.

The hotel is due to host a Sinn Fein commemoration on 16 August for IRA 'adjutant' Paul Magorrian of the South Down Brigade of the IRA, who was shot dead by the army in Castlewellan in August 1974.

According to Troubles reference work Lost Lives, soldiers said he was aiming a gun at them when he was shot and that a rifle was found by his side. The SDLP disputed the circumstances, however An Phoblacht says he died on “active service”.

Previously, Castlewellan GAC publicly rejected Sinn Fein claims to have booked their premises for the commemoration, after which the venue was moved to the Burrendale Hotel.

SEFF director Kennedy Donaldson says the hotel, which has a reputation for being popular with both sides of the community, has ignored his requests for a meeting.

"SEFF alongside others requested to meet with the management of the Burrendale Hotel to discuss the Paul Magorrian event," he said.

"We are aware that Church leaders and politicians from across the political spectrum have also contacted the hotel to express concern. Sadly the hotel has treated our request for dialogue with arrogance and contempt.

"The hotel has resolved that the concerns expressed are but a storm in a teacup and that people will quickly forget the controversy. That we suggest is a gross miscalculation on their part.

Terror victims have organised their own alternative event.

“Many people are deeply frustrated at what is happening and several have wanted to protest. We do not believe that this approach will bring any benefit to those who are hurting”.

Sandra Johnston, chair of Mourne Action for Survivors of Terrorism (MAST), said it is partnering with SEFF to offer an alternative event.

Ms Johston, whose brother Allan Johnston was murdered by the IRA in Kilkeel, said the alternative will be "an event of reflection and prayer which will be led by Canon Rev Alan Irwin who had his own father and uncle murdered by the IRA".

The short service will include; involvement from SEFF, MAST and the family of Samuel Pollock who was murdered by The Provisional IRA in 1982 in Newcastle with an under car booby-trap bomb.

The event begins at 7.30pm at the front of the Newcastle centre on the main street.

Mr Donaldson added: “Our message to the community is simple. If you want to be indoctrinated by ideology and falsehoods, then go to The Burrendale Hotel. If you want to stand by the innocent, those who oppose violence in all its forms, irrespective of what quarter it comes from, then come stand with us."

A local history book, The History of Kilmegan and Surrounding Area, says Paul Magorrian took part in "army ambushes, barrack attacks and sniping from Bunkers Hill at police and army roadblocks along the Newcastle Road".

Local DUP Councillor Alan Lewis says he was a well known figure.

"Around that stage there were a lot of Protestant shops and businesses being burnt out and had their windows broken," he said. "And every time it happened it was painted outside, 'Paul was here'.The Sinn Fein constituency office in Castlewellan is controversially named after him.

The Burrendale Hotel has been contacted repeatedly for comment but has offered no response.