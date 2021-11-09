Bus-burning protests cannot become the new norm in NI, minister warns

Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, at Belfast Castle, fielding questions on safety concerns for Translink bus drivers and the suspension of services after a bus was hijacked and set alight in the loyalist estate of Rathcoole in Belfast on Sunday. PA Photo.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was “deeply frustrating” that many evening services had been suspended and rerouted due to the recent incidents of vehicle hijacking and burning.

Ms Mallon, who has responsibility for the public transport network, stated her determination to ensure services were provided to every community in Northern Ireland and vowed not to be deterred by “thugs and cowards”.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill echoed the remarks, insisting there can be no “no go areas” when it comes to public transport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two buses have been burned out in loyalist areas in the last nine days in attacks linked to protests against the NI Protocol.

A number of bus services in the Belfast area were set to remain suspended for a second night last night following the two hijackings.

Some 40-50% of Metro services, mostly in the north and east of the city, were affected on Monday evening while some Ulster bus routes were diverted.

The routes serve some of Belfast’s busiest roads, including the Antrim and Shore Roads, the Newtownards Road and the Crumlin Road. Rail services were not affected.

Ms Mallon said transport operator Translink was working with the police to secure assurances over the safety of drivers and passengers before any decision was made on reinstating the services.

“It absolutely should not become the norm,” she said of the attacks.

“It was wrong in the past, it’s wrong now. Our bus drivers have chosen to be bus drivers because they want to provide a critical service to their local communities where they live, they absolutely have the right to be able to do that safely and they deserve our respect and gratitude, not to be put under threat.

“So, as the minister for infrastructure, I will do everything I can to ensure that our bus drivers, our train drivers, our passengers are safe.

“But, for me, I am determined that we will have public transport services in every community in Northern Ireland. I won’t be deterred by these thugs and cowards and I know that our public transport workers won’t either.”

Ms Mallon said there was an onus on politicians to reduce tensions in loyalist areas on the protocol rather than whipping up fears with heated rhetoric.