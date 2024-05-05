Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police said it happened in the early hours of today, Sunday 5 May in the public car park near Dundarave Park.

Shortly after midnight, police said they received a report that a man had been discovered “nailed to a fence with a nail through each hand”.

The man, who is in his twenties, also had injuries to his nose.

The PSNI said the victim was found the public car park in the Dundarave area of the town, where, two vans including one belonging to the injured man were on fire.Photo: Googlemaps

He is being treated in hospital, where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Two vans were found on fire in the same car park. One belonged to the victim.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended and extensive damage was caused to both vehicles.

Police said that graffiti found on a nearby gable wall of public toilets is being linked to the assault and arson.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this. Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

“This happened in a residential area with a number of holiday lets which would be busy during this bank holiday weekend and we are asking anyone who noticed anything or who may have dashcam footage to contact us urgently on 101 or confidently to Crimestoppers.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 13 of 5/5/24.”

Alternatively, the public can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The public an also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Local TUV MLA Jim Allister condemned the attack.

“I express my dismay at the gruesome and cruel attack carried out in the village,” he said.

Alliance North Antrim MLA Sian Mulholland said it was an “especially appalling” incident.

“My first thoughts are with the victim of this serious assault,” she said.

“The nature of this attack was especially appalling and has left the victim with potentially life-altering injuries. It is not acceptable under any circumstances to brutally assault someone in this manner and I hope the man makes a full recovery. There is no place for this violence in Bushmills, North Antrim or anywhere else in Northern Ireland.”

“Those behind this attack are clearly extremely dangerous individuals, who need taken off the streets immediately,” added Alliance Causeway Councillor Richard Stewart.

“This assault has shocked the local community with its brutality and must have been terrifying for the victim. There is no justification for this level of violence and destruction to property.