Bushmills Whiskey thief who wanted to keep warm is jailed for four months

Court report

John James Stokes (28), of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, one of attempted theft and handling stolen goods.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard that on March 21, 2024, at around 11.45 am, the defendant entered the HMV store on Castle Street in the city centre and stole a mobile phone charger valued at £24.99p.

A prosecution lawyer told the court: "He later entered TK Maxx in Castle Place and attempted to take a Tommy Hilfiger coat worth £149.99p but put it back when a staff member made their presence known.

"The defendant then entered Lidl in High Street and took a bottle of Bushmills Whiskey worth £21.99p. He was stopped on the way out of the store by staff.

"The phone charger was returned to HMV by police and was fit for resale. The bottle of Bushmills was damaged and was not for resale.''

Police arrested Stokes over the thefts and took him to nearby Musgrave police station. During a search, police officers found on him three bank cards and an AA membership card which were not in his name and he was further arrested for handling stolen goods, added the prosecutor.

"He made full admissions at interview and said he wanted a coat as he was sleeping on the streets, a phone charger to charge his phone and the bottle of whiskey was get himself to sleep.''

A defence solicitor said there was a "sad background'' to the offending in that Stoke was released from prison but the Probation Board had no where to place him and "he ended up on the streets''."Unfortunately, given the cold weather, he nearly died the night before. He was trying to get a coat, a phone charger so he could contact people and, although he doesn't drink, a bottle of whiskey to try and keep himself warm''.

The solicitor added that if released, the Probation Board will work with him to secure him accommodation and are willing to work with him going forward.

"They have suggested something like a sentence hanging over his head or a deferred period.''

Deputy district judge Alan White said Stokes' criminal record and the offending which brought him before the court "merited a custodial sentence''.