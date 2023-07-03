Call for cctv to be introduced at council play parks after serious vandalism incident

Councillor Joy Ferguson

Councillor Joy Ferguson made the call after Solitude Park in Banbridge was closed due to serious vandalism.

Lord Mayor Alderman Margaret Tinsley told Councillor Ferguson that council officers were putting together a report on measures to prevent anti-social behaviour in the local authority’s play parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are going to bring a report back to committee so it can be discussed in detail then and I just want to make sure you are content with that approach,” she said.

The Alliance Party councillor confirmed she was content to have the matter dealt with this way and, speaking after the meeting said she wanted to know if installing and running CCTV would prove cost effective in comparison to paying the maintenance and repair bills council is paying at present.

“The play park at Solitude Park is currently closed as a result of vandalism and I have asked officers for a report comparing the cost of vandalism and the associated maintenance against the cost of installing and running CCTV at the park,” said Cllr Ferguson.

“Large patches of the impact surface were ripped up under the senior play unit. This left an uneven surface leading to trip hazards and a breach of fall height standards. With the summer holidays fast approaching this is not ideal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This park is a vital service for our children and parents and I will be pressing council to get the park open as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said while a contractor has been appointed to repair the damage caused, the park will remain closed for the next few weeks.

“Whilst every effort is being made to carry out the necessary repair work as a matter of urgency, the play park in Solitude Park is expected to remain closed for the next few weeks,” said the spokesperson.

“A contractor has already been appointed to replace the safety surface in the senior play equipment area. However, this work needs to be scheduled and managed in line with other commitments.”