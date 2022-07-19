Call for end to sectarian attacks on young people at north Belfast interface

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker was responding to an assault on two young Protestant boys in the Yorkgate area on Sunday evening.

One 13 year old was taken to hospital after being beaten up in another incident in the same area earlier this month.

Condemning the latest sectarian violence, Councillor McCusker said: “I am calling on young people to wise up before someone gets seriously hurt or worse. This is a public area used by people from all over our city and nobody has the right to intimidate anyone or make them feel uncomfortable.

Police in north Belfast. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“The vast majority of people in this area want to live peacefully alongside their neighbours. We have much more in common than what separates us, and when we see things like this happening in our community it’s important we call it out, challenge it and do all we can to stop it.”

He added: “I would also ask parents to ensure that their children are not engaging in this kind of activity. The majority of our young people are a credit to this area and should not be demonised, but the last thing we want is to see any young person end up with a criminal record, which could have a significant impact on their future.”

The incident on Sunday involved an attack on two young boys as they made their way into Burger King at the Cityside complex near Yorkgate. Their assailants had arrived on bikes and were believed to be older teenagers.

One of the victims was found on the hard shoulder of the M2 after fleeing from his attackers.