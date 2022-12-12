Call for new law to curb ‘cultural acceptance of terror’ after alleged 'Up the Ra' incident involving Edwin Poots

Arlene Foster told the News Letter tonight she was considering drafting such a law, after having become increasingly concerned by the “normalisation of terror”.

According to media sources, an individual made the remark to former DUP leader Mr Poots while he was travelling by plane from Glasgow to Belfast on Saturday night.

In recent months there have been a number of high-profile examples of people shouting, singing, or chanting “Up the Ra”, from the Wolfe Tones rebel band performing at the West Belfast Festival to members of the Irish women’s football team.

Perhaps the most prominent example was when a woman approached Arlene Foster at a social event last month, and filmed herself chanting the slogan beside her.

Baroness Foster has now told the News Letter: "I said at the time it happened to me that I was utterly depressed someone would think it's appropriate to come up to someone and say 'up the Ra', when 'the Ra' have actually been responsible for the greater part of people who lost their lives here in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.”

She suggested that part of the problem is that Sinn Fein figures continue to “glorify terrorists and criminals, so young people look at that and say: 'Well then it's ok to say Up the Ra!'”

It was put to her that some people would believe that the DUP helped this sort of "normalisation" by agreeing to be Sinn Fein’s partners-in-government in 2007, and sticking with this arrangement for most of the time since.

IRA mural in the Ardoyne, norther Belfast

"No I don't accept that,” she said.

"Because they signed up, as you well know, to respect the courts and rule of law before the DUP went into government with them. The reality is they haven't respected the rule of law…

"I think there's an onus, and I've said this for some time, to bring in some legislation to deal with the glorification of terrorism.

"It wouldn't just be the IRA. It'd be from wherever it comes. Because at the moment it seems to be culturally ok to glorify terrorism."

She said she is considering what she might do on that front in the House of Lords.

"I'd have to draft a bill; obviously as an independent member that's going to be a challenge!

"This is something I've been thinking of since I've left politics, watching the way in which people are still culturally glorifying those who have murdered people and causing distress to victims."

As to this latest alleged incident, the DUP said: “Edwin Poots reported an incident onboard a flight from Glasgow to Belfast on Saturday evening to police.

"The incident involved another passenger on the flight who engaged in verbal abuse towards Mr Poots.

"He will not be making any further comment until the police investigation has concluded as it is important not to prejudice any subsequent court hearing."

The PSNI indicated it was not looking after the case. Belfast International Airport (where the flight was headed to) indicated it was down to Police Scotland. And Police Scotland had yet to respond to the News Letter’s enquiry at time of writing.