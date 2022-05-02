Calls for meeting with Royal British Legion to be brought forward as Co Tyrone cenotaph is attacked again

UUP group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy had called for the meeting early in April after “a particularly nasty” attack on the cenotaph.

The meeting was agreed to by the Committee Chair, Sinn Fein councillor Dominic Molloy who branded the actions of those responsible as “disgraceful”.

However, at the Council’s monthly meeting last week Councillor Cuddy said Moy’s cenotaph had been vandalised again in the interim period and urged Council to bring forward the meeting