Calls for meeting with Royal British Legion to be brought forward as Co Tyrone cenotaph is attacked again

A meeting between Mid-Ulster councillors and the Moy branch of the Royal British Legion is to be expedited following another attack on the village’s cenotaph.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 11:09 am

UUP group leader, Councillor Walter Cuddy had called for the meeting early in April after “a particularly nasty” attack on the cenotaph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The meeting was agreed to by the Committee Chair, Sinn Fein councillor Dominic Molloy who branded the actions of those responsible as “disgraceful”.

However, at the Council’s monthly meeting last week Councillor Cuddy said Moy’s cenotaph had been vandalised again in the interim period and urged Council to bring forward the meeting

“This issue was raised earlier this month and since then the wreathes at Moy cenotaph have been damaged again,” he said. “It is only the good work of some of the residents in the village that has seen them all put back in again.