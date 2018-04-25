Calls for phone call probe at teens’ road deaths inquest

The family of a teenage girl knocked down and killed by a car in Co Fermanagh wants to find out if the driver was using her mobile phone when the tragedy occurred.

Debbie Whyte died along with her friend Nathan Gault after they were hit by a car as they walked along Croaghrim Road at Florencecourt in 2008.

Debbie, 14, lost her battle for life in hospital while Nathan, 15, who is understood to have left the scene in a state of shock, was found dead in his uncle’s garden.

Both were pupils at Devenish College in Enniskillen and had been walking home from school on November 27, 2008 along with another teenager – Wayne Manley – who escaped physical injury.

The Public Prosecution Service had ruled no one would be prosecuted in relation to the incident.

A previous inquest heard the teenagers had been walking on a dark road in dark uniforms when the tragic incident occurred.

It concluded that wearing “illuminating clothing” could have prevented their deaths.

A preliminary enquiry took place yesterday in the Coroner’s Court in Belfast ahead of a second inquest which was ordered by Attorney General John Larkin.

Among the witnesses to be called when the second inquest is expected to get under way on June 13 is the driver’s sister.

It had been suggested she could have her statement read in court rather than appearing in person. However, the solicitor representing the next of kin of Debbie Whyte objected, saying that she should be present in court, where she could be questioned.

He said: “Our clients would prefer [she] was called given that there seems to have been a telephone call a very short time before the alleged incident which seems to be missing from the records.”

He said the telephone call was made from the driver to her sister.

He added that police statements and notebook records “did not make it entirely clear if questions had been asked as to who had access to the phone and if items had been deleted”.

He said: “The concern is the possibility that the driver may or may not have been using a phone at the time of the incident.”