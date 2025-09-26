Calls for police to take action against Sinn Fein councillor over symbols of Palestine Action - a group which is outlawed as a terrorist organisation

Calls have been made for the police to act after a Sinn Fein councillor showed his support for Palestine Action.

Newry Mourne and Down District councillor Martin Hearty posted pictures of himself on Facebook wearing a t-shirt with the words "Palestine Action" in front of a sign saying "I support Palestine Action".

Palestine Action has been a proscribed organisation since July.

The PSNI said: “Police are investigating following images circulating online. Enquiries are continuing.”

One of the images posted online by councillor Hearty. The writing behind says 'I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action'

Councillor Hearty had been speaking at an event at the council-run Tommy Makem Arts and Community Centre in Keady, Co Armagh.

In his Facebook posts, he said the event – an Irish storytelling gathering – had been organised by Cathal Boylan MLA and the McVerry McElvena Cumann.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said "we are looking into this matter”.

The images have since been removed from Facebook.

Newry and Armagh DUP MLA William Irwin said: “For a Sinn Fein councillor to appear in a t-shirt promoting ‘Palestine Action’ is sadly not surprising.

"This comes alongside Sinn Fein’s endorsement of Catherine Connolly for president in the Irish Republic, despite her refusal to call Hamas terrorists.

"Two sides of the same coin: Sinn Fein giving cover to those who excuse violence and failing to challenge extremism.

"Sinn Fein must answer clearly – do they stand with the rule of law, or with those who undermine it?

"And given the evidence of what took place, there are legitimate questions for the PSNI about what action, if any, will follow this display.”

TUV Cusher councillor Keith Ratcliffe meanwhile said: “Tommy Makem’s decision to be photographed wearing a Palestine Action T-shirt at a Sinn Fein event in the Tommy Makem Centre is a direct challenge to the PSNI.

“Palestine Action is a proscribed terrorist organisation. Public displays of support for such a group are a criminal offence.

“Sadly, open sympathy for terrorist organisations is entirely in keeping with Sinn Fein’s record.

"But people will rightly ask why hundreds have been arrested in London for similar displays, while in Northern Ireland such actions pass without consequence – even when hosted by a party of government.

“I have therefore written to the PSNI demanding that Mr Makem be held accountable for his actions.

"The law must apply equally across the United Kingdom, and no one should be above it.”

The News Letter has sought comment from councillor Hearty directly.

He said by phone: “This wasn’t a Sinn Fein event. This was an event I do as a kind of local storyteller.”

The DUP and TUV comments were then put to him by e-mail at his request, but no response had been forthcoming at time of writing.

Sinn Fein centrally was also approached. No response had been received at time of writing.

In explaining its decision to criminalise Palestine Action in July, the government had said: "Since its inception in 2020, Palestine Action has orchestrated a nationwide campaign of direct criminal action against businesses and institutions, including key national infrastructure and defence firms that provide services and supplies to support Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), 'Five Eyes' allies and the UK defence enterprise.

"Palestine Action has also broadened its targets from the defence industry to include financial firms, charities, universities and government buildings.