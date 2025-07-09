Calls for removal of migrant effigies in boat placed on loyalist bonfire in NI

Effigies of migrants in a boat have been placed on a loyalist bonfire in Northern Ireland, prompting condemnation and calls for the display to be removed ahead of the pyre being lit.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boat containing more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets has been erected on top of the bonfire in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon in Co Tyrone.

Below the boat are several placards, one stating “stop the boats” and another “veterans before refugees”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Fein Assembly member for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Colm Gildernew branded the display “vile” and “deplorable”.

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. The burning of loyalist bonfires is part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

“This is an absolutely disgusting act, fuelled by sickening racist and far-right attitudes,” he said.

“This is a clear incitement to hatred and must be removed immediately.

“Those who come to our island to make it their home are not the enemy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are our friends, our neighbours, and are welcomed, cherished and valued by the vast majority of people here.

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. The burning of loyalist bonfires is part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

“Political leaders in this area must step up, call for the removal of these offensive materials and make it clear they do not support such vile, deplorable views.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna also condemned the bonfire.

She said some involved in the bonfire tradition in Northern Ireland appeared motivation by “hate, confrontation and media rows”.

“Intricate effigies of humans beings, for burning. Who is this for?” she posted on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A display on a bonfire in Moygashel, Co Tyrone. The burning of loyalist bonfires is part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations marking the anniversary of the Protestant King William's victory over the Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

However, prominent loyalist activist Jamie Bryson insisted the display was a form of “artistic protest”.

“Every year Moygashel bonfire combines artistic protest with their cultural celebration,” he posted on X.

“Their yearly art has itself become a tradition.

“This year the focus is on the scandal of mass illegal immigration.”

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said: “Police are aware of an item placed on a bonfire at the Moygashel area. Inquiries are continuing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moygashel bonfire has become well known in recent years for contentious displays.

Last year, a mock police car was burnt on the top of the bonfire and in 2023 a boat designed to represent the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was torched.

The Moygashel tower is one of an estimated 300 bonfires that will be lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland on the nights of July 10 and 11.

The traditional fires are lit ahead of the main date in the parading calendar of Protestant loyal orders, the Twelfth Of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While most of the bonfires pass off without incident, several have become the focus of contention due to the placing of flags, effigies and election posters on the structures before they are ignited.

Other fires have prompted public safety concerns.

In Belfast, legal action is expected to be launched over a bonfire close to an electricity substation which powers two major hospitals.

Electricity network provider NIE Networks said it has put mitigations in place at the substation in the south of the city to reduce the risk of damage.

It is understood that correspondence has been exchanged between a Belfast legal firm and the PSNI, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), Belfast City Council, the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI said it “continues to work with our partner agencies, community representatives and landowners to address community safety issues relating to bonfires”.

A spokesperson added: “As there is the potential that judicial proceedings may be initiated, it would be inappropriate to comment any further.”

The Belfast Health Trust has confirmed the substation supplies power to both the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast City Hospital (BCH).