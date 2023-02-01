Calls for vigilance after reports of oil thefts in Co Antrim, £600 energy support payment could be factor

SDLP’s Patsy McGlone said he had learned of a number of thefts at homes and community organisations in the Ballinderry area.

The MLA said: “After being contacted by a number of local residents and community organisations who have had their oil stolen in recent days, I am concerned that we could see a spike in premises being targeted following the issuing of the £600 energy support voucher. While these thefts have been reported within the Ballinderry area, it's unlikely those responsible will confine their activities to one community.

“Those behind these thefts will be aware that people are receiving this much needed energy support and many are using it to purchase oil. It’s utterly disgraceful that criminals are taking advantage of this situation and stealing this oil which many people are relying on it to heat their homes over the next few months, and at a time when families are really struggling.

“It’s deeply regrettable that it has come to this, but I would urge people, particularly those who have recently topped up their oil tanks, to remain vigilant around potential thefts. I would urge anyone who notices anything suspicious in their area to contact the police so that the people behind these thefts can be apprehended before anyone else falls victim to them.”