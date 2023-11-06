A teenager who died after a tragic road accident near Coleraine last week was "a beautiful girl" who loved helping disabled children experience horse riding, it has been revealed.

Candice Tosh, who was only 15, died after a road traffic incident in Coleraine on Thursday.

In a tragic few days on the roads, father-of-three Patrick Grimley from Co Armagh and Margaret Small from Larne also lost their lives.

Candice died after being struck by a car on the Dunhill Road in the Macosquin area, near Coleraine, at around 12.50pm on Thursday.

On Sunday her father Bryan expressed his deep sorrow on Facebook at losing his ‘Candybell’.

He posted an emotional tribute to his daughter that he had “learned so much” from being her dad and that he is “struggling to accept” what has happened.

Yesterday Limavady horse riding school Crindle Stables paid a heartfelt tribute to Candice, who helped disabled children experience horse riding there.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we have heard the sad news of Candice Tosh passing away,” the stables said in a post on Facebook.

“Candice was greatly involved at Crindle Stables with the horses and the children. She provided invaluable help with BRIDLE (Bringing Riding Into Disabled Lives Equally).”

The stables said she was “such a great help and was amazing with the children” and that she “helped everyone that needed help”.

They added: “She loved horses and this was how we had the privilege of knowing this beautiful girl.”

Candice also loved drawing horses and was often found in the stables' cabin drawing them for the children.

An appeal to financially support the family through the crisis, entitled ‘Help The Tosh Family’, on www.gofundme.com has raised almost £3,500 so far.

Appeal organiser Leanne Shirlow said: “Our friends Bryan and Diane's young daughter Candice has sadly passed away. We as friends want to support them in anyway we possibly can.”

Funeral details for Candice have not yet been released.

However, they have been confirmed for Patrick Grimley, from Madden village in Co Armagh. He was killed following a four-vehicle in Markethill around 1.20am on Saturday.

He is understood to have been returning home after celebrating his 40th birthday in Dundalk.

Mr Grimley was a club secretary of Madden Raparees GAC in south Armagh, which posted a heart-warming tribute on their Facebook page.

“Patrick was a brilliant family man, and along with his wife Ciera, could always be seen supporting his children at their various hobbies and activities,” the club said.

His funeral will be tomorrow at 11am at St Joseph's Church in Madden.

Also deceased after a road collision last week was Margaret Small, aged 76. She died in hospital following a two-vehicle road in Larne on Wednesday.

A family notice said that she died the day after the accident. She was the wife of the late Stewart and had three children and five grandchildren.