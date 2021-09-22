Cannabis plants worth an estimated £50k found in Draperstown house

The plants which were discovered

The haul – which police refer to as “suspected Class B drugs” – was uncovered on Tuesday night from inside a house in the Draperstown area.

It was the result of what police called “a pro-active policing operation”.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and cultivating cannabis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sergeant John Downey said in a statement: “We, as your police service, are committed to tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. #OpDealbreaker.”

More from the News Letter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry