Cannabis seized after search of house and vehicle - man arrested
Police in Newtownards have seized approximately £6,000 of suspected cannabis following the search of a vehicle and house on Sunday night (May 30th).
Officers on routine patrol stopped a vehicle in the Castlebawn area of Newtownards and located a small quantity of suspected Cannabis and suspected class C controlled drugs during a search of the car.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences and is currently in police custody.
Police conducted a follow up search of a property in the Trasnagh Gardens area of Newtownards and recovered a quantity of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of £6000.
Sergeant McLaughlin said: “We would encourage anyone with information about the use or supply of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”
A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org