Cannabis with estimated street value of £1million seized in Co Antrim
It came following the discovery of a large quantity of cannabis plants at an industrial estate premises in Antrim.
A police spokesperson described a "highly sophisticated and well organised operation".
"At approximately 11.20am on Tuesday September 2 , officers conducted a search of a unit within an industrial estate in the Steeple Road area," they said.
"District Support Team (DST) officers supported by colleagues from other local units discovered a substantial amount of plants growing throughout the unit - with an estimated street value of approximately £1 million.
"This was a highly sophisticated and well organised operation. The plants along with growing equipment have been seized, and will now undergo forensic examination."
The police spokesperson said no arrests had been made by Tuesday night, but that the investigation remained ongoing and officers continued to be at the scene.
They added: "Cannabis factories such as this one often have links to serious criminality. By dismantling this extensive grow, we have helped to stop unlawful activity in its tracks.
"Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.
"I am appealing to the public who may have any information which could be of assistance to us to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 517 02/09/25."