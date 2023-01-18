Taylor McIlvenna is accused of killing 30-year-old Caoimhe Morgan at her Harcourt Drive home on December 18, 2021.

Ms Morgan’s body was discovered with apparent wounds to the front and back of the head.

McIlvenna, of Greyabbey Road in Ballywalter, Co Down, denies a charge of murder.

The 31-year-old builder, who had been in a relationship with the victim, told police he struck her once during a row over a purported affair, but insisted no life-threatening injuries were inflicted.

He faces further counts of criminal damage to a car and the windows of a property in separate incidents on the same date.

McIlvenna appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today via videolink from Maghaberry Prison for a preliminary enquiry hearing.

He confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

Asked if he wanted to say anything in response, give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage, he replied: “No.”

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill did not dispute prosecution submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown’s application, District Judge Anne Marshall told McIlvenna: “You will be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court. Your solicitor will let you know the date for your arraignment in due course.

“That will be a remand in custody there being no application for bail.”

She also certified legal aid to cover the cost of having two defence barristers represent McIlvenna at trial.