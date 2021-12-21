Caoimhe Morgan murder: man charged and due in court on Wednesday

Caoimhe Morgan

The body of Ms Morgan, 30, was discovered at a house in Harcourt Drive in the north of the city on Saturday.

The man charged with her murder is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 22).

Police said all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service in line with normal procedure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the murder, detectives appealed for anyone with information to ring 101 quoting reference 790 18/12/21.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.