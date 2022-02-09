Car driven into front of Belfast restaurant and set on fire

Police are appealing for information following an arson incident in south Belfast. Photo by Pacemaker Press

PSNI Inspector Tori Anderson said: “It was reported to police that at around 3.15 am, a Ford Focus was driven into the front of a restaurant in the Shaftsbury Square area, it was then deliberately set alight.

“It was reported two men were observed fleeing from the scene.

“Officers attended the incident along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze. Extensive damage was caused to the car. The restaurant was smoke damaged and windows were broken as a result of the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, and in particular anyone who may have any dash-cam or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 118 of 09/02/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

