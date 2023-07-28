News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Car hijacked in Markethill and later set on fire as police appeal for information

Detectives are appealing form information following the report of a hijacking in the Markethill area of Armagh yesterday evening (July 27).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read

Detective Inspector Handley said: “Shortly after 11pm we received a report that a car had been flagged down by three men while travelling along the Bessbrook Road.

“The men threatened the occupants of the car, a Toyota Hilux Invincible, and demanded that they get out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The car was found on fire a short time later on the nearby Tullyallen Road.

Detectives are appealing form information following the report of a hijacking in the Markethill area of Armagh yesterday evening (July 27)Detectives are appealing form information following the report of a hijacking in the Markethill area of Armagh yesterday evening (July 27)
Detectives are appealing form information following the report of a hijacking in the Markethill area of Armagh yesterday evening (July 27)
Most Popular

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the hijacking or to anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2287 of 27/07/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/