Car search reveals £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000

Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Branch recover around £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 following a search of a vehicle

Detective Inspector Sweeney said: “Shortly after 8:35am, December 6, officers stopped and searched a black Seat Leon that was travelling along the A1 Southbound between Hillsborough and Dromore.

We recovered approximately £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000. Follow up searches at two houses in the west Belfast area led to the recovery of further cash and quantities of cocaine.

“A 24 year old man and a 21 year old woman were arrested on the A1 on suspicion of possessing criminal property and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply. Both remain in police custody at this time.

Drugs seized

“Drugs harm our communities and cause misery to those addicted to them and their wider family circle. We will work with the public and our partner agencies to seize illegal drugs and prosecute those responsible. I have no doubt today’s seizure of a significant amount of cash will hit the organised criminals involved where it hurts; it is clear that these organised crime groups care about one thing and one thing only – money. They are totally unconcerned with the damage they cause and the lives they destroy.”

“Anyone with information about any criminality linked to drugs should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. This operation and others like it show that we will act where we can to tackle this type of criminality.”