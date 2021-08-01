Car set on fire and graffiti daubed on house in Dundonald

Detectives are appealing for information after the reports in the early hours of Sunday.

The PSNI said shortly before 1.10am, it was reported that the vehicle was on fire in the Inchmarnock Road area.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service who extinguished the blaze.

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “It was further reported that graffiti had been painted on the side of a property in the same area.

“This was a reckless attack where those responsible showed no regard for the local community and we are thankful for the quick actions of the NIFRS in dealing with the blaze.

“Enquiries are underway into this incident, which we are treating as arson, and we are working to establish what happened and why. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area, and who saw or who heard anything suspicious to call us.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 137 of 01/08/21.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

